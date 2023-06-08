Elizabeth Hernandez, center, hands a bag of produce to Janice Adams, who herself worked for APS Nutrition Services Dept. for 27 years, as part of the Aurora Public Schools Free Summer Food Service Program, June 8 at Del Mar Park. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | School’s out, but lunch is still served, starting this week.

Aurora families who relied on free and reduced lunch provided at school still have a number of options this summer.

Both Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek school are offering free breakfast and lunch to school-aged children and youth.

APS Nutrition Services has begun offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under at 30 locations around the city, through Aug. 5. Lunch will also be provided at five additional district schools through June.

Cherry Creek’s Summer Food Service Program runs weekdays through July 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at six schools: Canyon Creek Elementary School, Eastridge Community Elementary School, Independence Elementary School, Red Hawk Ridge Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School and Village East Elementary School.

Meals are available to under 18, according to the district.

Cherry Creek is also once again partnering with APS to offer meals at two outdoor sites this summer. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. meals will be offered at Utah Park and Mission Viejo Park.

The full list of locations for summer meals and more details are available at nutrition.aurorak12.org and cherrycreekschools.org.

A number of other organizations also provide various forms of food assistance. A list of local food banks is available on the Arapahoe County government website, and families can search for summer meals by going to kidsfoodfinder.org or texting ‘food’ or ‘comida’ to 304-304.