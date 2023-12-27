AURORA | If you’re done rocking around the Christmas tree, and not one of those people who leaves it up all-year long, then you can recycle them for free at these locations.
- Del Mar Park – 12000 E. Sixth Ave., in the west parking lot at Peoria Street
- Saddle Rock Golf Course – 21705 E. Arapahoe Road, west of E-470
- Olympic Park – 15501 E. Yale Ave, east of Chambers Road
These drop-off locations will be available to people until Jan. 8.
Nails, decorations and stands must be removed prior to drop-off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
Free mulch is also available at these locations, while supplies last. People must bring their own truck, bags, shovel and containers.