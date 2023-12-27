FILE PHOTO: Aurora resident, Luis Quintero, adds his tree to a pile of the past seasons Christmas trees, which are to be turned into mulch and recycled, Dec. 31 at Del Mar Park. The city of Aurora is offering Christmas tree recycling at three locations, Del Mar Park, Olympic Park and Saddle Rock Golf Course until Jan. 8. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | If you’re done rocking around the Christmas tree, and not one of those people who leaves it up all-year long, then you can recycle them for free at these locations.

Del Mar Park – 12000 E. Sixth Ave., in the west parking lot at Peoria Street

Saddle Rock Golf Course – 21705 E. Arapahoe Road, west of E-470

Olympic Park – 15501 E. Yale Ave, east of Chambers Road

These drop-off locations will be available to people until Jan. 8.

Nails, decorations and stands must be removed prior to drop-off. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Free mulch is also available at these locations, while supplies last. People must bring their own truck, bags, shovel and containers.