AURORA | Adams County state House Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet was selected Thursday night by a Democratic vacancy committee to assume the Senate District 21 seat of outgoing state Sen. Dominick Moreno.

Moreno resigned the seat, leaving for a position in Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s new administration. Both Moreno and Michaelson Jenet are Democrats.

Dafna Michaelson Jenet

“I am thrilled to congratulate and welcome Senator-elect Michaelson Jenet, a leader in the House who has fought her entire legislative career to move her community and our state forward, to the Colorado Senate,” Democratic Senate President Steve Fenberg said in a statement. “Adams County voters can rest easy knowing they’ll continue being well represented by a strong voice in the Senate, and I look forward to working with Senator-elect Michaelson Jenet to build a stronger, safer and healthier Colorado for us all.”

Michaelson Jenet has held her House District 32 seat for seven years. That seat was in House District 30 before redistricting took place last year.

She was most recenlty chairperson of the House serves on the House Public and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Committee and sits on the House Education and Legislative Audit committees.

Michaelson Jenet was endorsed for the seat by Moreno, Attorney General Phil Weiser, congressional representatives Brittany Pettersen and Jason Crow, state Rep. David Ortiz and “many additional legislators and community members.”

Michaelson Jenet’s move to the state Senate creates a House seat opening in a district that represents northwest Aurora and southern Commerce City.