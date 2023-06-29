AURORA | Arapahoe County is holding a free event for veterans and their families tomorrow at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

Stand Down for Veterans is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 and will feature programs and services for veterans, including those experiencing homelessness, along with a job fair with over 25 employers looking to hire veterans.

Interviews will not be conducted on site, according to a release from Arapahoe County, but the fair will include resume reviews and interview preparation.

Resources at the fair will include vaccinations, haircuts, acupuncture and trucks for showers and laundry provided by Project Dignity, the release said. Food trucks and free hot dogs will also be available.

“Helping our veterans and their families is a top priority for Arapahoe County,” said Commissioner Bill Holen. “These brave women and men have put everything on the line to be there for our country and it is important that in their time of need we are there to help them in any way we can.”

Free transportation to the fairgrounds will be available from locations including the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center, the Arapahoe CenterPoint Plaza and the Aurora Center for Active Adults.

More details are available at arapahoegov.com/352/Veteran-Services.