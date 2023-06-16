AURORA | The public is being asked to avoid the area near the Denver-Aurora border at or near East Colfax Avenue after reports of the shooing there Friday afternoon.

Police reported about 3 p.m. that a possible shooting in the area between Akron and Yosemite streets, reportedly on or near Colfax, had resulted in heavy police activity.

“The community is advised to avoid the area until further notice,” police said in a tweet. “We can now confirm that one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.