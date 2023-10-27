Daryl Gott plays his saxophone during the All Ages Jazz Jam, Aug. 28, at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. The monthly jam sessions serve as a great opportunity for musicians young and old to get practice playing with professionals and in front of a live audience. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | A smattering for possibilities for your weekend and beyond from Sentinel staffers.

Daryl Gott Presents All Ages Jazz Jam at Factory Fashion Stanley

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Oct. 29 at 2501 Dallas St. Ste. 200, Aurora, CO 80010. Visit http://alturl.com/fhzg8 for more information.

Factory Fashion at Stanley will be pushing the sewing machines to the side again this month as they host the All Ages Jazz Jam with Saxophonist Daryl Gott.

The open jazz jam session is centered around the intention of giving younger musicians an opportunity to play with seasoned professionals and mingle with like minded musicians, where an opportunity may not exist otherwise.

The event takes place on the last Sunday of every month at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace.

Wag n Wash Growl-O-Ween Party and Costume Contest

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Oct. 28 at 15405 E Briarwood Cir, Aurora, CO 80016. Visit http://alturl.com/62vbq for more information.

So, if you find yourself the type to dress up your pets, this particular event is right up your alley. Wag n Wash is having a party and costume contest for your pups. The event will feature fun games and prizes, and the aforementioned family/pet costume contest. The judging begins at 2:00 p.m. but the event starts well before then. So stop on by and party with the like minded pet owners and be prepared to match your furry friends for the costume contest.

Ghosts in the Gardens – Open Air Scare at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Times vary with tours on Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 at 1007 York St. Denver, CO 80206. Visit www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/ghosts-gardens for more information.

It’s spooky season, as we all know by now. And the Denver Botanic Gardens has a frightfully fun event running the last few days before All Hallow’s Eve.

The gardens invite you to stroll through the dark paths of the gardens after the sun goes down and hear tales of first had encounters by staff, including the security guards that are there in the late hours of the night into the witching hour of the morning.

The self-guided tour takes approximately an hour and a half and the speakers can be visited in whatever order you prefer.

Put your bravery to the test as you will no doubt hear spine tingling tales of what goes on in the area formerly known as “The Boneyard.” Afterall, it is directly adjacent to the undoubtedly haunted Cheesman Park.

You’re going to want to get your tickets in advance, as the availability for each time slot is limited.

Trick-Or-Treat Trail at Denver Zoo

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each weekend until Halloween as well as Oct. 31. 2300 Steele St. Denver, CO 80205. Visit www.denverzoo.org for more information.

Kiddies grab your pails and parents be prepared to trek around the 84 acres of Denver Zoo to celebrate the season. Nine candy stations and a bevy of spooky surprises await to satisfy even the greatest sweet tooth.

The $20 entry fee not only gets you refined sugary snacks, but there will also be a silent disco, photo ops with characters and Halloween sets, a trick-or-treat bag, and for the adults, on theme spooky cocktails.

The admission is based on time slots, so be sure to check out the link to reserve your entry time.

Harvest Hoot at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 27 -Oct. 29 at 2121 Children’s Museum Dr, Denver, CO 80211. Visit www.mychildsmuseum.org/events for more information.

The Harvest Hoot is sure to be a frightfully enjoyable event for the kiddos this spooky season. The event will feature fun-filled fall activities such as carnival games, spoooooky arts and crafts and creepy cooking recipes in The Teaching Kitchen.

There will not, however, be any trick or treating at this event. But that shouldn’t discourage you from bringing the baby ghouls to enjoy a fun-filled holiday event.

Who wants to worry about those cavities anyways.