Johaly Lopez sings during the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Sept. 15 at the Aurora Public Library Central Branch.

AURORA | Dozens of people attended the Aurora Public Library Central Library Branch, Sept. 15, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dancers performed traditional Latin American dances Sept. 15 at the Aurora Public Library Central Branch.

Guests were treated to a bevy of Latin American cuisine, traditional dancing and music performances.

Catrinas, which are larger than life scaled papier mache traditional Day of the Dead skeletons, are on display in the Central Branch of Aurora Public Library throughout the remainder of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are extremely proud to celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community, a vital part of our city’s history, economy and culture,” said Midori Clark, director of Library and Cultural Services. “This unique celebration is a recognition of our city’s diversity and a particular tribute to the Hispanic community through art, food, music and traditions.”

As well as the food and dancing, visitors to the celebration got the opportunity to view the newest installation to the library in several Catrinas, which are larger than life scaled papier mache traditional Day of the Dead skeletons.

They will be on display through Oct. 15, at various locations.