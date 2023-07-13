Death defying stunts were on tap under the Big Top at Ball Arena in Denver, as Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza opened July 5.
Performers practiced their routines one last time before their opening night performance, and seamstresses made final touches and alterations to costumes, eagerly awaiting the draw back of the figurative curtain for their first show.
Just before the event started there were only a few single tickets available of the 2,500 maximum capacity for the first performance of the run in Denver.
Guests will see these performers carry out their stunts on features like the Wheel of Death and the Double Highwire as they watch the story of an “endearing yet naive” clown named “The Innocent” unfold, as he looks for his place in the world.