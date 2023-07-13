Performers practice their routines during a final rehearsal before the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Kooza, July 5 under the Big Top in the parking lot of the Ball Arena. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Death defying stunts were on tap under the Big Top at Ball Arena in Denver, as Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza opened July 5.

Carmen Arquelladas makes some last minute alterations to a costume before the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Kooza, July 5 under the Big Top in the parking lot of the Ball Arena. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Performers practice their routine on the Wheel of Death during a final rehearsal before the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Kooza, July 5 under the Big Top in the parking lot of the Ball Arena. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Performers practiced their routines one last time before their opening night performance, and seamstresses made final touches and alterations to costumes, eagerly awaiting the draw back of the figurative curtain for their first show.

Costume pieces lie in wait before the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Kooza, July 5 under the Big Top in the parking lot of the Ball Arena. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Just before the event started there were only a few single tickets available of the 2,500 maximum capacity for the first performance of the run in Denver.

Performers practice their routines during a final rehearsal before the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil’s Kooza, July 5 under the Big Top in the parking lot of the Ball Arena. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Guests will see these performers carry out their stunts on features like the Wheel

of Death and the Double Highwire as they watch the story of an “endearing yet naive” clown named “The Innocent” unfold, as he looks for his place in the world.

Kooza runs through Aug. 13. Information and tickets are at cirquedusoleil.com.

Photo essay by Philip B. Poston,

Sentinel Photo Editor