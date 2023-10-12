Jahna Rae works on a few details for a piece she is working on, Sept. 7 in her home studio in Denver. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Growing up in a creative family, it is expected that some of those skills will transfer.

For Jahna Rae, this was no exception. Jahna works in mixed media arts, just as her father did.

Jahna Rae stands for a portrait in her home studio, Sept. 7, in Denver. Rae has been an artist her whole life. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The path to becoming a full time artist wasn’t immediate, however.

While she went to school to study illustration, at the Academy of Art University, she worked as a product designer for a tech company as her main source of income. But like so many others, the pandemic provided her an opportunity to branch out and focus on what really drove her: painting.

A two-story mural by Jahna Rae can be found in Denver between 16th and 17th Avenues and York and Josephine Streets. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

“I read something that said that if you want to do work creatively, now is the time to do it, because the safety net of typical jobs is not really there anymore.”

So, she did.

After she left her tech job she began creating art full time. She has been commissioned for murals all over Denver and Aurora.

Jahna Rae works on a few details for a piece she is working on, Sept. 7 in her home studio in Denver. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Much of her success in finding work as an artist can be credited to the reach of social media.

“With the power of social media, it’s easier to connect with communities and be seen,” Jahna explained.

With her tech job far in the rear view, Jahna says, “It’s been a lot more fulfilling for me. I’m more proud of my work than I ever was in tech. And the support I’ve gotten from others really helps.”