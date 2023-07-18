The summer time monthly bazaar gives an opportunity for community members to be introduced to, and celebrate, the cultural diversity that Aurora proudly boasts, with nearly 40 vendors and small businesses offering their product and ethnic fare.
An estimated 1000 market goers filed into the parking lot of Sam’s No. 3 on Havana Street the evening of July 15 to shop, drink and eat at the Havana Street Night Market.
Live music was on tap, as shoppers meandered through the booths that sat in the diner’s parking lot, which played host to the event for the first time of the year.
If you missed the Night Market this last weekend, the next night market is slated for Aug. 12, and will again be located in the parking lot of Sam’s No. 3.