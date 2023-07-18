Nearly 1000 people filtered through the second Havana Street Night Market of the summer, to enjoy the nearly 40 vendors at the bazaar that offered their goods and ethnic fare for the special evening. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

An estimated 1000 market goers filed into the parking lot of Sam’s No. 3 on Havana Street the evening of July 15 to shop, drink and eat at the Havana Street Night Market.

Nearly 1000 people filtered through the second Havana Street Night Market of the summer, to enjoy the nearly 40 vendors at the bazaar that offered their goods and ethnic fare for the special evening. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The summer time monthly bazaar gives an opportunity for community members to be introduced to, and celebrate, the cultural diversity that Aurora proudly boasts, with nearly 40 vendors and small businesses offering their product and ethnic fare.

Nearly 1000 people filtered through the second Havana Street Night Market of the summer, to enjoy the nearly 40 vendors at the bazaar that offered their goods and ethnic fare for the special evening. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Live music was on tap, as shoppers meandered through the booths that sat in the diner’s parking lot, which played host to the event for the first time of the year.

Nearly 1000 people filtered through the second Havana Street Night Market of the summer, to enjoy the nearly 40 vendors at the bazaar that offered their goods and ethnic fare for the special evening. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

If you missed the Night Market this last weekend, the next night market is slated for Aug. 12, and will again be located in the parking lot of Sam’s No. 3.