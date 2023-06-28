With the mercury rising, Aurora residents beat the heat by cooling off, June 26 at Del Mar Park Recreation Center. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The heat is on as the temperatures rise during the first full week of summer.

City residents can find respite at a number of pools across Aurora, and if you just need a quick cool down for the kids, there are a couple of splash pads at some parks as well.

Logan Jeffrey does a back flip off of the high dive June 26 at Del Mar Park. With the mercury rising, Aurora residents beat the heat by cooling off at one of the city’s swimming pools. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

While there is a shortage of lifeguards at the moment, lifeguard training is taking place and more positions will be staffed. Some pools are open on a staggered schedule, but the pools at the Central Recreation Center and the new Southeast Recreation Center are open seven days a week.

The pool at Utah Park, however, remains closed.

More information regarding the days and times of operation can be found at auroragov.org/pools.

