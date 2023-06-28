The heat is on as the temperatures rise during the first full week of summer.
City residents can find respite at a number of pools across Aurora, and if you just need a quick cool down for the kids, there are a couple of splash pads at some parks as well.
While there is a shortage of lifeguards at the moment, lifeguard training is taking place and more positions will be staffed. Some pools are open on a staggered schedule, but the pools at the Central Recreation Center and the new Southeast Recreation Center are open seven days a week.
The pool at Utah Park, however, remains closed.
More information regarding the days and times of operation can be found at auroragov.org/pools.
Close-up by Philip B, Poston,
Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor