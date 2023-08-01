Scenes from the 2023 Arapahoe County Fair. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The Arapahoe County Fair rolled into east Aurora for another year with rides, livestock, food, fund and the always popular Mutton Bustin’ to keep the eager fair goers entertained.

No doubt kids were flailed into the air and hurled into the dirt as they held on for dear life on the backs of unsuspecting sheep.

Other attractions featured canine acrobatics, tractor pulls, agricultural exhibits, midway games, and fair food, offering enough calories to get a human through a whole week.

The four-day event hosted 26,000 people throughout the long weekend, as they braved the summer sun in exchange for experiencing the annual pastime.

Photo Essay by Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor Philip B. Poston