AURORA | Aurora residents and businesses are invited to learn more about proposed improvements to bus services on East Colfax Avenue at an informational meeting July 12.

The East Colfax Avenue Bus Rapid Transit project will bring upgraded buses and bus stations to Aurora, along with dedicated transit lanes where possible or feasible. Aurora is partnering with Denver, the Regional Transportation District and Colorado’s Department of Transportation on the project, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2027.

Buses will run from Denver Union Station to the R Line Station at Interstate 225 in Aurora. Buses will operate in dedicated center lanes on Colfax between Broadway to Yosemite Street and in outermost shared lanes from Yosemite Street to I-225.

Aurora has so far contributed $2.3 million to the project for station design. Construction associated with the project is slated to break ground in 2024.

The meeting is scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 12 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. For information and to RSVP, visit DenverGov.org/ColfaxBRT.