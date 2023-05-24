AURORA | The Arapahoe County administration building closed Wednesday due to a power outage but is anticipated to reopen on Thursday, the county said in a news release.

“Arapahoe County’s Administration Building at 5334 South Prince Street in Littleton will be closed Wednesday, May 24, due to a power outage,” county spokesperson Anders Nelson said in an email. “The building serves customers for the Assessor, Clerk and Recorder (Motor Vehicle, Marriage License, Passports and Public Records), Liquor Licensing and Treasurer.”



All of the county’s other buildings remain open. Many of its services can be accessed online at arapahoegov.com.