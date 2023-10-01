AURORA | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding what they described as four Black males responsible for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Saturday night in the parking lot of Southlands Mall.

Dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the mall parking lot about 8:30 p.m. and that a victim was near 6100 South Main Street, police said.

“When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound,” police spokesperson Sydney Edwards said in a statement. “Lifesaving measures were attempted by first responders before the teen was transported to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries.”

Police said witnesses and “evidence collected from the scene shows the suspects to be four or five Black males who fled the scene in a black four-door sedan.”

Edwards later said the car had been found, but she did not disclose where.

“The investigation also shows that this encounter was a pre-planned meeting with the involved parties,” Edwards said.”There is no known threat to shoppers, however, Aurora police has increased patrol presence at the Southlands mall Sunday.”

The identity of the slain boy will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

Police are asking any witnesses or residents in the nearby Wheatlands neighborhood near the mall to check surveillance cameras for anything that might have been recorded from the shooting.

Edwards said police plan to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the shooting.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.