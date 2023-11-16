AURORA | Police say they’ve arrested a second juvenile suspect in connection with a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September at an Aurora shopping center.

Police arrested an unidentified 17-year-old boy Wednesday, who faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

“The boy is not being identified because he is a minor,” police said in a statement.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy also suspected in the shooting turned himself into police Oct. 10.

Aurora Police Department’s interim chief Art Acevedo said in October that officers believe multiple shooters were involved in the Sept. 30 incident outside of the Southlands shopping mall, which left 15-year-old Raphael Velin dead.

Velin was killed during a meeting with other juveniles and young adults to transact “business,” which Acevedo hinted was unlawful, though he refused to elaborate when asked follow-up questions.

Acevedo said police have identified five suspects in the shooting.

“We are confident that we will actually bring justice to this family,” Acevedo said at an earlier press conference.

Investigators said they believe there are additional suspects.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.