AURORA | A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night after running a red light and crashing into a minivan at the intersection of Iliff Avenue and Havana Street, according to police.

Police officers responded to the crash at about 10 p.m. They found that the motorcyclist had been traveling north on Havana and collided with a Dodge minivan making a left turn east onto Iliff. He was then struck a second time by a Chevy sedan that was also making a left turn.

The motorcyclist — Alejandro Gonzalez-Fernandez, 26 — died at the scene. The drivers of the minivan and sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with police, a news release said.

Aurora police are continuing to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information about the crash to contact law enforcement at 720-913-7867.

The crash was the 64th traffic-related death this year in Aurora, police said.