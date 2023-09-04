AURORA | Police say a 16-year-old unidentified boy took part in the robbery and shooting death of an Aurora man last in late August, asking that the boy be charged with first-degree murder in the case.

“The suspect is not being identified because he is a minor,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement Monday. The boy also faces robbery charges.

On Aug. 23, , Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, 49, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting, possibly as retribution for Saucedo Araujo chasing down two people suspected of stealing scooters from his yard.

Police said the shooting incident began before 4:30 a.m. Saucedo Araujo, and his son living at a house on the 900 block of Paris Street were awakened by noise made by two people stealing scooters parked in the backyard.

“The man and his son confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters,” police said.

Saucedo Araujo got in his pickup and with his son chased the suspects.

“During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup,” police said.

They stopped and returned home, “at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home,” police said.”One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him.”

Someone then called police.

First officers then rescuers provided medical treatment, but the man died from his injury.

“Investigators identified multiple scenes connected to the incident, including yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered,” police said.