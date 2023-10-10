Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo addresses the press at APD Headquarters, Oct. 9, addressing the September homicide at Southlands Mall. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Police said a 16-year-old boy suspected in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center turned himself into police Tuesday.

“The suspect, who is not being identified because he is a minor, was booked into the Aurora Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, both felonies, and failing to report an accident to police, a traffic offense,” police said in a statement.

Aurora Police Department’s interim chief Art Acevedo announced Monday that officers believe multiple shooters were involved in the Sept. 30 incident outside of the Southlands shopping mall, which left a 15-year-old dead.

Raphael Velin was killed during a meeting with other juveniles and young adults to transact “business,” which Acevedo hinted was unlawful, though he refused to elaborate when asked follow-up questions.

Acevedo said police have identified five suspects in the shooting and obtained a murder warrant for one person, whose name was not released.

“We fully anticipate arresting this individual in the upcoming days,” Acevedo said. “We are confident that we will actually bring justice to this family.”

Police said Tuesday the boy arrested was the same one Acevedo referred to Monday.

Investigators are still trying to locate four additional suspects, police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.