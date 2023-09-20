AURORA | Aurora police say a pedestrian who died over a month after being struck by a motorcycle in July had died from his injuries.

The Aurora Police Department released a statement Wednesday morning about the incident after learning that the pedestrian, a 34-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital on Aug. 31. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has not identified him yet.

At 8:50 p.m., on July 11, officers responded to a report of a crash between a pedestrian and two people on a motorcycle at the intersection of South Parker Road and South Peoria Street.

The pedestrian was “illegally” crossing the road when two motorcyclists traveling north on Peoria Street hit him and caused them to crash, police said. One of the riders was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital, where he stayed until he died from his injuries. This marks the 49th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.