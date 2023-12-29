Smoke pours from a third-story window in a building in the 300 block of Ironton Street Dec. 29, 2023. Photo courtesy of Aurora Fire Rescue

AURORA | Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a Friday morning apartment fire that reportedly caused no injuries.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the 300 block of Ironton Street at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene within minutes, according to a press statement released Friday afternoon. The homeowner escaped the unit before firefighters arrived, and the Red Cross is assisting the homeowner with shelter, according to the press statement.

When rescuers arrived, they saw a three-story, multi-family residential home. Heavy smoke was coming out of the third floor, according to the press statement.

The firefighters brought the fire under contro,l and no injuries were reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.