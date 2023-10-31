Aurora City Council members. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB

AURORA | Aurora’s nominally-nonpartisan city council elections have pulled in close to $2 million for a slate of conservative and progressive candidates, including funding from national dark money interests, according to filings submitted last week to the City Clerk’s Office.

Campaign candidate fundraising for Aurora’s two school board races is far more sedate.

More than $930,000 has been shoveled into city races by political nonprofits that are not required to and do not disclose their donors, meeting the criteria for those groups to be classified as dark money by transparency watchdog OpenSecrets and other open government advocates.

Most of that money, at least $814,000, was raised to promote conservative candidates and discredit progressives. A smaller amount, at least $123,000, was raised for the promotion of progressive candidates.

Close to $1.7 million has been spent by all candidates and other entities in the latest election cycle so far.

Conservatives currently hold a slim majority of seats on the council. The 2021 election saw Republicans flip the Ward II council seat, representing much of eastern Aurora, as well as one at-large seat.

But Democrats are hoping to make inroads this fall, with Councilmember Juan Marcano running to unseat incumbent Republican Mayor Mike Coffman and progressives fielding candidates in all other ward-based and at-large council races.

A total of 13 candidates appear on this year’s general election ballot, including three mayoral candidates, four at-large candidates and two candidates running for each of the three open ward seats:

Mike Coffman (R – Mayor)

Coffman has raised about $216,002 this election cycle, plus another $2,085 worth of in-kind contributions, including catering for fundraisers. An in-kind contribution of a post office box valued at $80 was Coffman’s only reported investment in his own campaign.

Political entities and business groups have contributed $10,500 in cash to the campaign, including the Apartment Association of Metro Denver Political Committee ($​​1,000), Colorado Committee of Automotive Retailers ($​​1,000), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($1,150), CORAD Holdings LLC ($1,000), Heather Gardens Republicans Club ($150), Lodgepac ($1,000), Metro Housing Coalition ($1,150), QP Health Care Services LLC ($250), Realtor Candidate PAC ($1,150), Ryman Hospitality Properties PAC ($1,000), The American Ethiopian PAC ($1,150) and Vivage Small Donor Committee ($500).

Council members Francoise Bergan ($100), Danielle Jurinsky ($1,150), Steve Sundberg ($400) and Dustin Zvonek ($1,000) also contributed to Coffman’s campaign.

Juan Marcano (D – Mayor)

Marcano has raised about $99,880 from donors and invested $1,150 in his campaign, reporting no in-kind contributions.

Political entities have given $3,400 to Marcano’s campaign, including Kennedy’s BackPAC ($100), Javier’s Economic Justice Fund ($500), Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund ($500), Communications Workers of America Political Action Fund ($1,150) and BIPAC ($1,150).

Council members Alison Coombs ($450), Ruben Medina ($1,100) and Crystal Murillo ($650) have contributed to Marcano’s campaign along with council candidates Jon Gray ($40), Brian Matise ($1,000) and Thomas Mayes ($50).

Jeff Sanford (D – Mayor)

Sanford has said that he is not accepting donations for his campaign and reported no contributions or expenditures for this election cycle.

Rob Andrews (D – Mayor)

Andrews raised $11,073, not including about $19,606 of personal funds that he invested in his campaign, before dropping out of the mayoral race in August. He also received about $1,350 worth of in-kind contributions such as mailers, pins and promotional materials.

Andrews did not receive funds from any other council members or candidates, or any committee registered with the Aurora City Clerk’s Office.

Alison Coombs (D – At-Large)

Coombs has so far raised $62,087 from donors, reporting no self-contributions or in-kind contributions.

Political entities and labor groups have contributed $2,150 to her campaign, including Kennedy’s BackPAC ($50), Javier’s Economic Justice Fund ($250), Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund ($300), Buckner for Colorado Leadership Fund ($400) and the Aurora Fire Fighters Protective Association ($1,150).

Other progressive council members and candidates have also given to Coombs’ campaign, including Juan Marcano ($450), Crystal Murillo ($400), Brian Matise ($1,000) and Thomas Mayes ($50).

Curtis Gardner (R – At-Large)

Gardner reports raising $97,490 this election cycle, not including one in-kind contribution of about $126. He has not invested personal funds in his re-election campaign.

Business groups and political entities gave $5,850 to Gardner’s campaign directly, including the Metro Housing Coalition ($150), AT&T Colorado Employee PAC ($400), Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee ($1,000), WM PAC ($1,000), Apartment Association Of Metro Denver Political Committee ($1,000), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($1,150) and Airbnb Inc. PAC ($1,150).

Conservative council members Danielle Jurinsky ($1,000), Steve Sundberg ($400) and Dustin Zvonek ($1,000) also gave to the campaign.

Thomas Mayes (D – At-Large)

Mayes has raised $36,712 this election cycle, not counting $10,000 of his own money that he has invested in the race along with advertising in the Denver Urban Spectrum newspaper valued at $750 and an in-kind contribution of $650 from former mayoral candidate Rob Andrews.

Political entities and other groups gave a total of $3,100 in cash to Mayes’ campaign, including BIPAC ($450), Color AF Small Donor Committee ($500), Communications Workers of America Committee on Political Education Political Contributions Committee ($1,150) and the Greater Metropolitan Denver Ministerial Alliance ($1,000).

Progressive council members Alison Coombs ($50) and Juan Marcano ($100) have also contributed to the campaign, along with Ward VI candidate Brian Matise ($350).

Jono Scott (R – At-Large)

Scott raised $99,862 and invested $2,150 of his own money in his at-large campaign. He did not report any in-kind contributions.

Political and business groups gave his campaign a total of $4,050, including the Cherry Creek Republican Women SDC ($200), Colorado Committee of Automotive Retailers ($400), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($1,150), Metro Housing Coalition ($1,150) and Realtor Candidate PAC ($1,150).

Conservative council members Francoise Bergan ($150), Mike Coffman ($1,000), Danielle Jurinsky ($1,000), Steve Sundberg ($400) and Dustin Zvonek ($1,150), and conservative candidate Stephanie Hancock ($50) have all given to Scott’s campaign.

Jon Gray (D – Ward IV)

Gray has raised $8,476 so far, reporting no self-contributions or in-kind contributions.

The Communications Workers of America Political Action Fund contributed $400 to Gray’s campaign, and the Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund gave $250.

Gray also received contributions from progressive Councilmember Juan Marcano ($100) and council candidates Brian Matise ($450) and Thomas Mayes ($50).

Stephanie Hancock (R – Ward IV)

Hancock reports raising $47,364, with no self-contributions or in-kind contributions.

Political and business groups have given $1,800 to Hancock’s campaign, including Airbnb Inc. PAC ($250), Cherry Creek Republican Women SDC ($200), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($450), Metro Housing Coalition ($450) and Realtor Candidate PAC ($450).

She also received contributions from conservative council members Mike Coffman ($400), Danielle Jurinsky ($400), Steve Sundberg ($450) and Dustin Zvonek ($400), and council candidate Jono Scott ($450).

Angela Lawson (U – Ward V)

Lawson, an unaffiliated conservative, has raised $33,250 from donors, reporting no self-contributions or in-kind contributions.

Political groups and business associations have so far donated $2,550 to her campaign, including the Apartment Association Of Metro Denver Political Committee ($400), Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee ($400), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($450), Metro Housing Coalition ($450), Realtor Candidate PAC ($450) and Ryman Hospitality Properties PAC ($400).

Conservative council members Mike Coffman ($400), Danielle Jurinsky ($400) and Dustin Zvonek ($400) have also contributed to Lawson’s campaign.

Chris Rhodes (D – Ward V)

Rhodes reports raising $10,191 from donors, with no self-contributions or in-kind contributions.

Political groups that have given a total of $650 directly to his campaign include the Buckner for Colorado Leadership Fund ($200), Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund ($250) and Ricks PAC ($200).

Progressive council members Alison Coombs ($180), Juan Marcano ($200) and Crystal Murillo ($100), and progressive candidates Jon Gray ($100), Brian Matise ($450) and Thomas Mayes ($50) also donated to the campaign.

Francoise Bergan (R – Ward VI)

Bergan has raised $64,495 from donors this election cycle, not including $1,000 of her own money. She reported no in-kind contributions.

Several political and business groups have donated a total of $3,625 to her re-election campaign, including the AT&T Colorado Employee PAC ($400), Black Jack PAC ($400), Comcast Corporation & NBC Universal Political Action Committee ($400), Ryman Hospitality Properties PAC ($400), Heather Gardens Republican Club ($75), Metro Housing Coalition ($450), Apartment Association of Metro Denver Political Committee ($400), Cherry Creek Republican Women SDC ($200), Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC ($450) and Realtor Candidate PAC ($450).

Conservative council members Danielle Jurinsky, Steve Sundberg and Dustin Zvonek also each gave $400 to Bergan’s campaign.

Brian Matise (R – Ward VI)

Matise raised about $19,048, not including a cash investment of $75,410 of his own money into his campaign and in-kind contributions from himself valued at $734.

Political groups have contributed a total of $700 directly to his campaign, including the Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund ($250) and Communications Workers of America Committee on Political Education Political Contributions Committee ($450).

Progressive council members Alison Coombs and Juan Marcano also gave $100 and $500 respectively — while the contribution limit for the race is $450, Marcano and Matise said the $50 overage has been refunded to Marcano — and candidate Thomas Mayes gave $50.

Ten non-candidate committees have also registered with the Aurora City Clerk’s Office, nine of which have reported contributions and expenditures. Some of those committees have accepted and spent funds from dark money groups to influence the 2023 election:

Aurorans for a Safe and Prosperous Future

This independent expenditure committee received $480,000 from a Centennial dark-money group, Defend Colorado, which was the only reported donor. The treasurer for Aurorans for a Safe and Prosperous Future is Michael Fields, a prominent conservative lobbyist and president of the Advance Colorado Institute.

In 2021, another group named Aurorans for a Safe and Prosperous Future spent more than half a million dollars to help elect conservative Aurora City Council candidates.

This year, Aurorans for a Safe and Prosperous Future has spent about $467,712 on text messages, door-to-door messaging and campaign literature supporting conservatives Francoise Bergan ($31,910), Mike Coffman ($73,110), Curtis Gardner ($73,100), Stephanie Hancock ($46,805), Angela Lawson ($52,685) and Jono Scott ($102,880), and opposing progressives Alison Coombs ($23,831), Jon Gray ($8,707), Juan Marcano ($23,831), Brian Matise ($13,838) and Chris Rhodes ($11,015).

Building Aurora Together IEC

Building Aurora Together IEC has received a total of $300,000, all from dark-money groups Ready Colorado ($200,000) and Our Community Our Future ($100,000). The committee’s treasurer is Gwen Benevento, an attorney with West Group, which has provided legal services for local conservative political causes.

The committee reports spending about $306,756, mostly on advertising, canvassing and other campaign work to support conservative council candidates Francoise Bergan ($31,759), Curtis Gardner ($107,280), Stephanie Hancock ($24,354), Angela Lawson ($31,056) and Jono Scott ($98,013).

Conservation Colorado Victory Fund

This committee has received a total of $113,000 from the Washington, D.C.-based dark-money League of Conservation Voters ($50,000) and affiliated state-level groups Conservation Colorado ($20,000) and the Conservation Colorado Victory Fund IEC ($23,000). The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a labor union, also contributed $20,000.

The group has spent about $60,059 of the money so far, mostly on mailers and advertisements supporting progressive council candidates Alison Coombs ($13,353), Jon Gray ($6,627), Juan Marcano ($13,353), Brian Matise ($6,832), Thomas Mayes ($13,353) and Chris Rhodes ($6,373).

A related committee registered with the City of Aurora, the Conservation Colorado Grassroots Action Fund, also raised $2,375 from a handful of individual donors that has been invested directly in the campaigns of Coombs ($300), Gray ($250), Marcano ($500), Matise ($250), Mayes ($300) and Rhodes ($250).

Consumer FIreworks Safety Association PAC

The Consumer FIreworks Safety Association PAC is funded by $4,800 from TNT Fireworks, a pyrotechnics retailer headquartered in Alabama. The committee has contributed money to the campaigns of conservative council candidates Francoise Bergan ($450), Mike Coffman ($1,150), Curtis Gardner ($1,150), Stephanie Hancock ($450), Angela Lawson ($450) and Jono Scott ($1,150).

Earthworks Action Fund

The $30,000 claimed by the Earthworks Action Fund comes from a D.C.-based dark-money nonprofit of the same name, and the group’s website identifies its mission as environmental advocacy. The committee has spent most of its money on mailers supporting progressive council candidates Alison Coombs ($7,521), Brian Matise ($7,521) and Thomas Mayes ($7,521).

One Main Street Aurora

This committee is funded with $80,000 from One Main Street Colorado, a political nonprofit based in Aurora. The group has spent most of that money, about $69,585, on text messages, mailers, canvassing and campaign materials supporting at-large council candidate Curtis Gardner.

Term Limits and Empowering the Mayor for a Better Aurora

This committee, which supported a proposal asking voters to give additional powers to the city’s mayor, claims $44,860 in total funding, reflecting contributions from Mayor Mike Coffman ($10,000) as well as dark-money nonprofit Colorado Dawn ($34,860). Colorado Dawn also provided canvassing services valued at $144,000. The strong-mayor proposal ultimately failed to make the ballot.

The strong-mayor campaign faced numerous legal challenges from opponents, and the committee paid West Law about $17,573 for legal services. The committee’s treasurer, Steve Ward, is a West Law employee. Other expenditures included consulting services and website maintenance.

Vivage Small Donor Committee

This committee registered at the address of the Vivage Senior Living facility in Lakewood accepts donations of less than $50 from individuals and has contributed all $500 of its reported funds to the re-election campaign of Mayor Mike Coffman.

— Max Levy, Sentinel Staff Writer

Cherry Creek School District School Board candidates, Scott McKenna, left, and Anne Egan.

Cherry Creek school board candidates report varying fundraising success

Cherry Creek School candidates have raised tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions, some of which have come from local and state leaders.

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for three open seats this year.

Incumbent Anne Egan, who represents District A and is running for re-election, raised the most amount of money with a total of $46,775.

Finance records show that she has received monetary donations from: former Cherry Creek director Janice McDonald; Peg Portscheller, the board president of Colorado Mountain College; multiple employees of Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services, a business where her husband serves as chairman and CEO; and multiple Cherry Creek employees. Director Kelly Bates also contributed $840 in food and beverages, according to Egan’s latest finance report filed on Oct. 15.

During a candidate forum hosted by the school district, Egan indicated that she was also endorsed by the Cherry Creek Educators Association.

Candidate Steven McKenna raised a total of $32,193, the second largest amount of money for this race. He is campaigning against Egan to represent District A.

Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner donated $100. Multiple family members from a California family each donated $2,500, the largest amount anyone can donate to a school board candidate. McKenna also filed a major contributor report on Oct.13, which states that retired Greenwood Village resident Carol Waller donated $2,000 to his campaign.

Cherry Creek School District School Board candidates Scott Graves, left, and Angela Garland.

He also received donations from Scott Graves, who is campaigning alongside him to unseat an incumbent board member.

During a candidate forum, McKenna and Graves said that they are campaigning together to share resources. They have the same campaign website and work with the same campaign manager.

Graves is running to represent District C. He raised a total of $15,162, according to state financial records.

Records show that he received monetary donations from: Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky; Cherry Creek Republican Women Small Donor Committee; Executive Director of Colorado Parent Advocacy Network Lori Gimselshteyn and Centennial Councilmember Richard Holt.

Graves has also given thousands of dollars to Decisive Victory Group. Colorado Community Media reports that Decisive Victory Group, a political consulting and campaign management company, attracts conservative-leaning candidates. Holly Obsorne Horn runs the company and works with several candidates in other school districts. During a candidate forum, he indicated that he was endorsed by the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network.

Graves is campaigning against incumbent Angela Garland.

Garland raised a total of $20,730, according to state finance records.

She has received monetary contributions from state Sen. Rhonda Fields, state Sen. Janet Buckner and Aurora mayoral candidate Juan Marcano, all Democrats. Bates also contributed $840 of food and drinks to her campaign. During a candidate forum, she indicated that she was endorsed by the Cherry Creek Education Association.

The education association is also endorsing Ruthie Knowles. She is running unopposed in Cherry Creek’s District B. She raised the least amount of money among all the candidates with $9,562.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer

Incumbents lead fundraising for APS school board seats

2023 APS School Board Candidates, clockwise from top left, Max Garcia, Maria Saucedo, Vicki Reinhard, Danielle Tomwing and Tiffany Tasker.

Three of the five candidates for Aurora Public Schools board have taken the lead with campaign finances as they compete for a seat board.

Three at-large seats are up for grabs this November. One incumbent, Vicki Reinhard, is running for re-election. She is joined by four community members: Max Garcia, Maria Saucedo, Tiffany Tasker and Danielle Tomwing.

Tomwing, Reinhard and Tasker have raised the most money, respectively.

The Public Education Committee gave Tomwing $9,833 and Reinhard and Tasker $8,333 each.

The Aurora Education Association, the local teacher union also gave the three candidates $8,333 each.

Tomwing raised a total of $23,746 as of Monday morning, according to state financial records. She also received a donation from Gail Pough, who ran for a seat on the APS school board in 2017 and ran for a seat on the Colorado House of Representatives in 2022.

Reinhard raised a total of $20,314 for her campaign, according to state financial records. In addition to the two large donations, she also received donations from APS Director Debra Gerkin, Denver Public School Director Auon’tai Anderson and several APS employees.

Tasker raised a total of $18,994 for her campaign, the third highest amount raised for this race. She also received donations from multiple APS employees.

Saucedo raised a total of $11,072 according to state financial records, almost all of which she donated to herself. Just $400 came from three other donors.

Garcia raised the least amount of money for this race with $2,869 according to state financial records. He received donations from Aurora city council members Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg.

The three candidates with the most votes will be elected to the board.

— Kristin Oh, Sentinel Staff Writer