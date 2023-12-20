AURORA | A young air traveler from the metro area who flew into Denver International Airport last week after traveling internationally is now being treated for measles in Aurora.

Multiple agencies released a joint press release Wednesday afternoon stating that the adolescent tested positive for measles, a “highly contagious and serious infection.” It can be dangerous for babies and young children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Arapahoe County Public Health is leading this disease investigation. They are working with the state and other health agencies to notify people who may have been directly exposed. The adolescent, whose vaccination status is unknown, has been in isolation since Dec. 18, 2023.

Measles spread through the air and remain there for up to two hours. Public health agencies say that brief interactions are less likely to lead to infection, but people in the following locations should be cautious and monitor for symptoms:

People who were in Concourse A, bridge security, baggage claim and the passenger pickup area at Denver International Airport on Dec. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People who were at the Children’s Hospital’s emergency department in Aurora on Dec. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The hospital is notifying health care providers, patients, and others who were in a similar area as the measles patient.

People who may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms should immediately call their health care provider, explain that they may have had a possible measles exposure and describe their symptoms.

State health officials also suggest calling a medical provider before physically showing up to minimize the chance of exposure to other people. People who do not have a health care provider are encouraged to call an urgent care center or emergency department.

“Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of measles should stay home unless they need medical treatment,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado State Epidemiologist, said in the press statement. “People with signs and symptoms of measles should also not go to child care facilities, school, work, or other public places to avoid exposing others to this very serious and highly contagious disease.”

Signs and symptoms of measles typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days to appear.

A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Some of the signs and symptoms, according to the CDC, include:

Fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Appearance of rash at hairline, spreading downward over body, usually beginning two to four days after other symptoms.

The MMR vaccine is safe and effective at preventing measles, as well as mumps and rubella, state officials stated in the press release. Two doses of the vaccine are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles infection.

Vaccinations that are given within 72 hours of exposure, but before symptoms appear, can prevent infection. Public health officials state that the measles can cause various complications, such as seizures, brain damage, ear infections, pneumonia, and death.

Additional information about measles is available on a free help line CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911.