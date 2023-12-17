As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

AURORA | As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction.

“The building is unoccupied and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire,” Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson Dawn Small said in a statement. “One AFR firefighter suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital and is recovering.”

The blaze was so large that a dark smoke plume was reportedly seen from as far away as Broomfield.

Aurora firefighters first called to the blaze at about 12:45 p.m. at an apartment construction project at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

The blaze grew so large, so fast that Aurora fire officials called for assistance from five other jurisdictions, one as far away as Bennett-Watkins.

Reports that the fire appeared to be concentrated on the fifth floor of the five-story apartment building prompted crews to began with an “offensive strategy” to extinguish the blaze.

“However, they had to withdraw due to the fire’s intensity to keep first-responding firefighters safe,” Small said, adding that the large number of firefighters and units became a challenge in itself.

“A total of 42 resources assisted in the operation,” Small said. “Whenever multiple apparatus are involved on a scene, water access is a challenge.”

Fire officials said at about 5 p.m. the blaze was extinguished.

“However AFR will continue operations into the evening to put out hot spots using aerial ladders,” Small said.

An investigation in to the cause of the blaze is underway.

A three-alarm fire Thursday damaged an apartment complex under construction in southeast Aurora.