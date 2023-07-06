AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the back and injured Wednesday night at a central Aurora gas station, police said.

Police said the man sustained “minor injuries” from the shooting at an undisclosed gas station, near South Potomac Street and East Mississippi Avenue, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The time of the shooting was also not disclosed, but police made the shooting public on social media at about 11 p.m.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.