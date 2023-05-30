AURORA | Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in northeast Aurora that left a Denver man dead Sunday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the crash on North Powhaton Road north of East Sixth Avenue at about 9 p.m. May 28. The 22-year-old driver was northbound on Powhaton when he ran off the left side of the road for unknown reasons and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over multiple times.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. His name as well as the cause and manner of his death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. Aurora police wrote that the man’s death was the 28th traffic-related death this year.

Powhaton was closed for roughly four hours. Police ask that witnesses or any members of the public with dashboard camera footage of the crash who have not spoken with police reach out at 720-913-7867.