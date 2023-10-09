AURORA | An unidentified man said he was shot Sunday afternoon while walking along Colfax Avenue, west of Havana Street, police reported.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a tweet about 1 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the man was walking along 9600 block of East Colfax Avenue, near Dayton Street, and “when a car pulled up and fired a weapon, hitting the victim,” police said. “It appears the victim does not know the suspect.”

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.