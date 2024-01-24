AURORA | An unidentified man was critically injured Tuesday night after being shot while in east-central Aurora, police said.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting at about 10 p.m. somewhere in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue.

“An adult male has been transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a social media post at about 10 p.m. “His injuries are life-threatening.”

Police said no suspect information was available., police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.