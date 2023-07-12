AURORA | An Aurora man accused of chasing down two suspected teenage car thieves and shooting them, killing one, faces murder charges, according to Aurora police and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Orest Schur, 27, was arrested July 6 and faces a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the July 5 shooting.

Orest Schur, 27, via Aurora Police Department

The shooting began at about 11:30 pm. July 5 when Schur heard the car alarm from his Hyundai Elantra going off in front of his home on the 19400 block of East 59th Avenue, according to police reports.

Schur said he saw two people “dressed in all black” trying to break into his car and confronted them.

“The two people sped away in another suspected stolen vehicle,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “Schur, who was armed, got into his Hyundai and followed the other vehicle until it crashed a short distance away.”

There, Schur fired “several shots” at the suspected car thieves, hitting both of them.

One shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by rescuers, where he died from his gunshot wounds, police said.

The other boy “self-transported” to the hospital and is expected to survive. That boy is 13, police said. The slain boy was also a teenager, but he was not yet identified.

Schur’s next hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in the Adams County District Court.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.