AURORA | An Aurora man accused of chasing down two suspected teenage car thieves and shooting them, killing one, faces murder charges, according to Aurora police and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.
Orest Schur, 27, was arrested July 6 and faces a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the July 5 shooting.
The shooting began at about 11:30 pm. July 5 when Schur heard the car alarm from his Hyundai Elantra going off in front of his home on the 19400 block of East 59th Avenue, according to police reports.
Schur said he saw two people “dressed in all black” trying to break into his car and confronted them.
“The two people sped away in another suspected stolen vehicle,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “Schur, who was armed, got into his Hyundai and followed the other vehicle until it crashed a short distance away.”
There, Schur fired “several shots” at the suspected car thieves, hitting both of them.
One shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by rescuers, where he died from his gunshot wounds, police said.
The other boy “self-transported” to the hospital and is expected to survive. That boy is 13, police said. The slain boy was also a teenager, but he was not yet identified.
Schur’s next hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in the Adams County District Court.
Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.
Kinda figured this would happen at some point.
People need to quit suggesting violence for theft no matter how angry they might be.
On the upside, he real pretty tho. The fact he murdered some guys over his extra car not gonna go far on the “don’t rape me in jail” angle he needs to learn how to play yesterday
Until it happens to you
Don’t do the crime if you don’t want to be shot. I would vote not guilty if they put me on the jury.
Yes. If this incident occurred as described, I’d vote to acquit. Suspect the judge will instruct some narrow definition that wouldn’t allow that. So I’d hang the jury. Seems every day Ring is reporting some car break-in, where even with video evidence, nothing happens. My daughter’s car recently stolen. Scofflaws stealing catalytic converters. So yeah, if they just let this guy walk with a thumbs up (instead of first degree murder; really?) maybe thieves think twice.
That dude def about to be a punk in prison the rest of his life lmao
On the plus side, he saved society from a career criminal being a burden on it for the rest of his life.
This is a tragedy in the homeowner has ruined his life over two worthless thugs. Those two thugs were in another stolen car attempting to steal yet another car. People are fed up with the increase in crime, and seeing thugs being treated better than the victims. Only people to blame here are those two criminals. If they were at home that night, and were productive citizens in the community, this would have never happened. By law, the homeowner was completely in the wrong, but society has come to where the good citizens are fed up with thugs running rampant with no consequences for their criminal behavior.
Nicely said. Parents—why was your 13 year old kid driving around at 11:30 PM with criminals?
Scratch one criminal.
Criminal neverealized that someone may overreact and shoot him? (Risks of being a criminal.). C’est la vie. In his case, “C’est la mort”
Sad thathe criminal gave himself no chance to stop being a criminal.
My wife and I would not shoot a criminal unless a physical threat to ourselves, others or our dog.
Do not shoot anyone over material possessions.
(If possible, I would have shot the tires on one side of myehicle if no risk of hitting anyone.)
Speak the description of the criminals so that you can better memorize it.
If cell phone, video the criminals and call police.
Buy that man a beer!
Let’s be clear, a teenage boy is dead and another teenage boy is in the hospital with a gun shot. I do not advocate stealing anything but some of you are showing your lack of humanity. I promise you, if someone wants to steal my car, I am not chasing them down let alone shooting at them. Cars can be repaired or replaced. Yes, the shooter needs to go to jail for murder and attempted murder. If you disagree, then you are part of society’s problems. As for the surviving boy, he needs to held accountable for his actions but trust, he will be dealing with this for the rest of his life in more ways than one.
The only good thief is a dead one.
Edit:
…he needs to be held….
We are seeing all over these thieves are under estimating the level of non-acceptance of their bad choices to thieve property. These two particular car thieves’ it was bad luck to fool around with Schur’s property. But, without doubt these two thieves it was a matter of time they would have run into more guys like Schur. Hopefully, Schur will begin a Go Fund Me to help with a good lawyer. Society knows he did us a favor.
