AURORA | An 18-year-old man died in a rollover car crash in southeast Aurora Sunday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department responded to a crash on the intersection of East Pinewood Drive and South Wheatlands Parkway.

Initial investigation revealed that an unidentified man was driving an SUV north on South Wheatlands Parkway at a high speed when it struck a median and rolled over several times before stopping on a sidewalk, according to a press statement from Aurora police.

An 18-year-old passenger in the car was thrown from the SUV and died at the intersection. As of Monday, he has not been identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The driver and one other man inside the car were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed the intersection for several hours overnight while the Traffic Investigation Unit conducted an investigation.

The man’s death is the 63rd traffic-related death in Aurora this year, according to APD.