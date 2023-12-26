AURORA | Two Aurora paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019 — a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
It was the last of three trials against police and paramedics charged in the death of McClain, whom officers stopped following a suspicious person complaint. He was injected with the sedative after being forcibly restrained. The case received little media attention outside Aurora until protests boiled over in 2020.
Paramedic Peter Cichuniec was additionally found guilty of second-degree assault involving the unlawful administration of drugs and cleared of a charge of second-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury and causing serious bodily injury. Cichuniec’s co-defendant and fellow paramedic, Jeremy Cooper, was cleared of both assault charges.
State prosecutors had told jurors that the two paramedics failed to properly care for McClain when they overdosed the Black man with a sedative that he didn’t need, leading to his death following a 2019 police encounter.
Cooper and Cichuniec were being tried for manslaughter, criminally-negligent homicide and assault. The case has explored largely uncharted legal territory because experts say it is rare for medical first responders to face criminal charges.
The verdict was announced after two days of deliberations and almost three weeks of testimony, and after an impasse. Jurors told the judge Friday afternoon they were stuck on one of the charges, the judge told them to keep trying to reach a verdict. The jury came back with verdicts at about 6 p.m.
Three officers from Aurora already have gone to trial over McClain’s death. Two were acquitted, including one who has since returned to work for the Aurora Police Department. The third officer was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.
McClain’s mother, Sheneen, raised her fist in the air following the verdict. “We did it! We did it! We did it!” she said as she walked away from the courthouse.
Cichuniec’s wife had her head bowed as deputies handcuffed him. Cooper’s wife sobbed alongside her.
Neither the paramedics nor their attorneys spoke outside court. They did not immediately respond to emails and telephone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The outcome could set a precedent for how emergency personnel respond to situations with people in police custody, said University of Miami criminologist Alex Piquero.
“Imagine if you’re a paramedic,” Piquero said. “They could be hesitant. They could say, ‘I’m not going to do anything’ or ‘I’m going to do less. I don’t want to be found guilty.'”
The International Association of Fire Fighters said in a statement that in pursuing the charges, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser had criminalized split-second medical decisions and set “a dangerous, chilling precedent for pre-hospital care.”
Weiser, who convened the grand jury that indicted the first responders, said he was satisfied with the verdict.
“We remain confident that bringing these cases forward was the right thing to do for justice for Elijah McClain and for healing in the Aurora community,” he said outside court.
The city of Aurora said Friday night that the two paramedics were fired following their convictions.
Aurora Fire Rescue chief Alec Oughton extended condolences to McClain’s family in a statement Friday but added that he was “deeply concerned and disappointed” in the outcome of the trial.
“While I appreciate the jury’s diligence, integrity and public service to ensure a fair trial, I am discouraged that these paramedics have received felony punishment for following their training and protocols in place at the time and for making discretionary decisions while taking split-second action in a dynamic environment,” Oughton wrote.
He also described steps that Aurora Fire Rescue has taken to promote accountability and prevent similar incidents, including re-establishing the department’s medical branch to oversee emergency medicine, updating protocols concerning dispatching, sedatives and command when multiple agencies are responding to a scene, and increasing community outreach.
Defense attorneys argued the paramedics followed their training in giving ketamine to McClain after deciding he had “excited delirium,” a disputed condition some say is unscientific and has been used to justify excessive force. They also have said prosecutors have not proven that the sedative is what killed him.
Paramedics in Aurora had been trained to use the drug for the condition in 2018. State officials have since told paramedics to stop using excited delirium as a basis for administering ketamine.
Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson told jurors during closing arguments the paramedics did not conduct basic medical checks of McClain such as taking his pulse before giving him the ketamine. The paramedics called to the scene incorrectly estimated his weight, giving him more than 1.5 times the dose he should have received, officials have said.
“There was no justification not to assess Mr. McClain. There was no justification to give someone who was not moving a sedative,” Stevenson said. “The defendants knew the risk of giving an overdose of ketamine.”
Stevenson said the paramedics ignored the risk the drug posed to slowing McClain’s breathing, leaving him lying on the ground unable to breathe freely and clear vomit from his body. As she spoke, McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, sat in the front row of the courtroom, dabbing her eyes with tissues as a supporter wrapped an arm around her shoulder.
McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, had been forcibly restrained by police officers — including with a neck hold that rendered him temporarily unconscious — when he was stopped while walking home from a convenience store. He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance a few minutes after the paramedics injected him with ketamine. He died three days later.
Cichuniec, who testified along with Cooper this week, said paramedics were trained that they had to work quickly to treat excited delirium with ketamine so that patients could be taken to the hospital for treatment. They were told numerous times in training that it was an effective drug and were not warned about the possibility of it killing anyone.
“We were taught that is a safe drug and it will not kill them,” he testified.
Cooper’s attorney told jurors Wednesday that there was no evidence the paramedics intended to hurt McClain. Attorney Mike Pellow said the paramedics had “tried desperately” to save McClain on the way to the hospital and that the case was criminalizing the conduct of first responders trying to comply with their training protocols.
The defense has also said there was not much the paramedics could do while police had McClain pinned down, with an officer slamming him to the ground at one point.
“What is Mr. Cooper supposed to do at that point? Say, ‘Hey, get the heck off my patient?’” Pellow asked.
Cichuniec attorney David Goddard said it was “entirely reasonable” for the paramedics to believe McClain was suffering from excited delirium and needed ketamine, based on seeing McClain being held down by three officers and police descriptions of his behavior.
“They’re told by police that Mr. McClain was demonstrating incredible strength, crazy strength,” Goddard said. “That information fits squarely within the signs and symptoms of excited delirium.”
No one was charged initially in McClain’s death because the coroner’s office could not determine how he died. But social justice protests over the 2020 murder of George Floyd drew renewed attention to McClain’s case — which led to the 2021 indictment of the police officers and paramedics.
The city of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by McClain’s parents.
