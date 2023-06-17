AURORA | An unidentified man was shot Friday night while somewhere in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, sending the man to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Aurora police were called to a home somewhere near East 11th Avenue and Scranton Street at about 9:45 p.m. by “family members” saying, “someone was shot.”

“The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a social media post. “Unknown what led up to the shooting.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.