Officers from the Aurora Police Department stand outside the fence of Aurora Public Schools Stadium as spectators leave after some reported incidents of fights in the area during the football game between Rangeview and Vista PEAK Prep on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | A bevy of police officers rushed to an Aurora high-school football game Friday night when fights broke out among spectators, prompting school officials to end the game, ending in two arrests.

One unidentified juvenile had a handgun, police said, and was arrested.

“Another was an adult who was arrested for obstruction and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Police said no serious injuries were reported from the melee at APS Stadium at a game between Vista PEAK Prep and Rangeview high schools.

With just minutes left in the third quarter of the game, a series of fights broke out in or behind the stands, witnesses said.

“When crowds would not disperse, additional officers were called to the scene to clear the area,” police said in a tweet Friday night.

Channel 9 News reported that school officials relayed to them that more than 20 Aurora police officers were called to the stadium to clear the stadium.

Vista PEAK Prep was leading Rangeview 31-0 when the game was called, according to Sentinel Sports Editor Courtney Oakes, who was attending the game (see story, here).

The stadium is adjacent to Hinkley High School, which was not involved in the game.