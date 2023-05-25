Rick Crandall, founder and organizer for the Freedom Memorial, organized this event to place 6,023 LED lights in mason jars to signify all of the names on the memorial on Tuesday Dec. 08, 2015 at Freedom Memorial. Events are slated for May 27 this year. File photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora is celebrating its 10th anniversary this Memorial Day weekend with a ceremony on Saturday.

In partnership with the City of Aurora, the “Colorado Remembers” ceremony will honor the state’s veterans as well as those currently serving in the U.S. military. The event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a free pancake breakfast and performance by the Beverly Belles from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will include remarks from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Lt. General Michael Loh of the Air National Guard, a drill demonstration by the U.S. Air Force Drill Team, a ceremonial laying of wreaths and more.

There will be military displays by History Colorado and the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Colorado on site, as well as a piece of steel from the World Trade Center present for viewing and birds of prey from Hawk Quest.

Donations are accepted but all the day’s events are free and open to the public, according to the Colorado Freedom Memorial.