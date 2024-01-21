AURORA | A hit-and-run driver fleeing the scene crashed into yet another car in Aurora, pushing it into an RTD bus, critically injuring one person Saturday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

“A vehicle was fleeing from a hit-and-run when it crashed into another vehicle, subsequently pushing that vehicle into an RTD bus while at an intersection,” police reported at about 4:30 p.m.

The crash into the bus occurred just east of I-225 on Parker Road.

“The driver of the vehicle that was pushed into the bus was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive,” police said.

An unspecified number of riders on the bus suffering minor injuries were also take to a nearby hospital.

“The suspect was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive,” police said.

The person driving the first car hit by the hit-and-run suspect was not hospitalized.

The location and nature of that crash was not disclosed.

Parker Road was close for more than an hour after the crash and then reopened.