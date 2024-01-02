Azeyla River Rose Ortega was born at 1:48 AM. She is the daughter of Marissa Amaro and Rio Otega. He was born in UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo

Finnegan David Bartels, born at 12:46 a.m. at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. His parents are Kaitlin and Adam Bartels.

AURORA | The first baby born this year among Aurora-based UChealth hospitals was Finnegan David Bartels, born at 12:46 a.m. at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. His parents are Kaitlin and Adam Bartels of Severance. Finnegan made his entrance into the world weighing 7 pounds, 14.5 ounces, and he is the couple’s first child.

The other babies born Jan. 1 in UChealth hospitals are:

Vicente Hinojos Ortiz was born at 1:39 AM. He is the son of Luz Ortiz and Bryan Hinojos. He was born in UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora

