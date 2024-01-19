CENTENNIAL | Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fight that occurred after an Eaglecrest High School Basketball game Wednesday night and left one person injured.

Students and non-students were involved in the fight outside Eaglecrest High School following a boys basketball game between host Eaglecrest and visiting Smoky Hill High School. The game between local rivals sold out 15 minutes prior to its opening tip-off, which left hopeful spectators outside during the contest in front of a packed house.

In the wake of the fight, one unidentified person was transported to the hospital. That person was not a student, according to Cherry Creek School District spokesperson Lauren Snell.

She said that six Arapahoe County sheriff deputies, three school district security guards as well as district administrators and deans were present.

The fight broke out toward the end of the game and spilled outside to the front of the school, Eaglecrest High School Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil wrote in a letter to community members.

She said no weapons were involved in the fight.

“We have been working this morning with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Smoky Hill High School to investigate this incident and gather accurate information that we can share with the community,” Hansen-Vigil wrote in her letter. “Violence of any kind is not tolerated in the Cherry Creek School District, and anyone found to be involved in fights will face serious disciplinary consequences and may face legal repercussions as well”

— Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor Courtney Oakes contributed to this report.