AURORA | More than $11.6 million in federal funding for social services, public safety, health care and other projects benefiting the metro Aurora area has been approved by key U.S. House subcommittees.

The office of Rep. Jason Crow announced the approvals Friday, saying the action was the first step toward the 15 projects sponsored by Crow waiting for approval by the entire House.

“Delivering for Coloradans is my focus in Congress,” Crow said in a statement. “From new community hubs to much-needed infrastructure improvements, and expanded access to critical social services, this funding will meet Coloradans where they are and uplift families across the district. I’ll keep working to get these projects across the finish line.”

The projects supported by Crow include:

$3 million to expand and improve library infrastructure at Aurora Public Library’s central location, including a new space for teens that will function as a community and youth hub.

$1 million for Food Bank of the Rockies to address the needs of a new regional food bank facility and help expand its capacity to supply food to community partners and members of the public.

$1 million for Gateway Domestic Violence Services to assist in the construction of two new buildings providing emergency shelter and supportive services to victims of domestic violence.

$963,000 to assist Douglas County’s law enforcement response to community calls through the HEART Homeless Coordination Project and provide support to the homeless individuals contacted.

$900,000 for the City of Aurora to relocate and make improvements on pressure-regulating valves installed in the 1950s and 1960s that are used to regulate pressure in potable water distribution systems, which has the potential to reduce water main breaks.

$850,000 to support The Center for STEM, Power Mechanics and Applied Technologies workforce training and education space at Community College of Aurora in partnership with Aurora Public Schools and Construction Technology Early College High School.

$850,000 to build a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Colo. 83 that connects the RTD Nine Mile Station to area residences and businesses, and provides safer access for pedestrians and cyclists.

$840,000 for Community Firm to purchase a “Just Bus” mobile office that would provide integrated, supportive eviction and homelessness prevention services.

$500,000 for the Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network to create the Mile High area’s first Asian American community center to provide immigrant and refugee services and increase the visibility of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

$500,000 for Mile High United Way to upgrade the technology system needed for 211Colorado to provide assistance to Coloradans needing financial assistance, childcare, housing, food and other needs.

$455,400 to repair and replace right of ways in Bow Mar used to access Denver Open Space that have deteriorated due to increased road traffic.

$403,000 for the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center’s Rural eConsult program to expand the program to additional federally qualified health centers in rural Colorado, giving health providers the ability to conduct online consultations with specialists.

$225,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver to support a specific STEM curriculum, supplies for space exploration and astronomy, and activities focused on space in partnership with subject matter experts.

$138,000 to acquire new indoor and outdoor climate-controlled dog kennels for Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office canines, allowing the unit to house the dogs at the sheriff’s office and conduct trainings.

$59,000 to assist the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in implementing a program to fully train recruits to agency standards.