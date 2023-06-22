A blurred license plate expired in January 2021 in the parking lot of the Sentinel offices in Aurora June 22, 2023. Aurora police and local sheriff departments are beginning a regional crack down on expired plates and lack of car registration. SENTINEL COLORADO

AURORA | Aurora Police and other local law enforcement agencies are targeting unregistered vehicles and expired license plates, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

The campaign is slated to begin Sunday and run through July 1 and includes APD and the Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas County sheriff’s offices.

“Officers will be on the lookout and ticketing motorists driving vehicles that are unregistered or significantly expired by more than three months,” the release said. “The fine for driving on tags that are expired by 60 or more days or for driving on an expired temporary permit is $93, according to state law.”

Police say the advance notice gives motorists a few days to make good on missing registration and expired plates. Information about vehicle registration is available online at dmv.colorado.gov/registration.