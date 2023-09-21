Cosplayers in Aurora at a past local cosplay event. File photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Fans of comic books, anime and pop culture are invited to Aurora’s Mini-Con 2023, returning this weekend to Aurora Central Library for the first time since 2019.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. It is open to all ages and will feature a cosplay costume contest, comic-themed crafts and activities, food trucks and more.

“We are excited to host Mini-Con in person since the pandemic and bring creativity, fun and connection to our community through the world of comics, anime and gaming,” the city’s director of library and cultural services, Midori Clark, said in a news release.

“Aurora Mini-Con provides a fun and safe space for people of all ages to express their passion for pop culture and share the hobbies that bring joy to their lives.”

Mini-Con 2023 will also include a Chaos Draft Tournament of the popular card game Magic: The Gathering, which members of the public can register for at AuroraGov.org/Mini-Con. A complete list of activities and vendors is also available on the city’s website.