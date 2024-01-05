An under construction apartment complex caught fire the afternoon of Dec. 16. Small pocket fires till burn in the structure as of Dec. 18. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora firefighters reported Friday that Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street will start to reopen “within the next week” near the scorched remains of a partially-built apartment complex that is in the process of being torn down.

Aurora Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dawn Small said in an email that the investigation into the cause and origin of the Dec. 16 fire that claimed the complex is proceeding sporadically, as the agency uses drones and robots to examine parts of the structure that still pose a risk of collapsing on human investigators.

At the same time, Aurora Fire Rescue is working with a wrecking company to clear debris and meticulously knock down what remains of the building, allowing firefighters to explore farther into the site.

“Investigators are digging into the rubble and going through the structure as they do with other fires,” Small wrote. “However, there are areas that are unstable and unsafe due to the extensive nature of the fire and damage from water used to extinguish the fire.”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Denver division is also assisting with the investigation. ATF spokeswoman Crystal McCoy wrote in an email that the bureau has dispatched special agents trained in investigating arson and other fire-related crimes to help Aurora firefighters determine how the fire started and is also able to provide laboratory testing.

As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

“The fact that we respond to a scene doesn’t mean we are taking over,” McCoy wrote. “It really demonstrates a strong partnership that is already in place and allows us to provide federal resources.”

Shortly after responding to a report of a fire at the north Aurora construction site, Aurora firefighters were forced to call for help from as far away as Bennett and Watkins as flames engulfed all five floors of the complex.

Small said the fire smoldered for four days — by that time, it had achieved the infamous distinction of being the largest single fire in the agency’s history in terms of its duration, the amount of equipment used to fight it and the value of the property that was damaged.

She said the fire destroyed more than $150 million worth of property and described the complex as a “100% loss.”

Since Dec. 16, traffic has been routed around the site. As of Friday, both directions of Colfax between Moline Street and Peoria were completely closed, as were both directions of Peoria between 14th and 17th avenues.

“The roads are closed out of an abundance of caution for the community’s safety because of the building’s high collapse hazard and during the demolition process,” Small wrote in an email.

“Crews will continue to work into the coming weekend to complete this process as quickly as possible to minimize disruption for the community and local businesses. It is anticipated that roadways will begin to reopen within the next week, coordinating with the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Public Works to monitor and manage traffic.”

Until the roadways reopen, the city recommends that drivers use Sixth Avenue, 14th Avenue, 17th Avenue, Fitzsimons Parkway, Potomac Avenue and Moline Street as detours.

Regarding the three-alarm fire that tore through an Aurora construction site on South Addison Court a few days before the Colfax and Peoria fire, Small said the former fire is still being investigated as a potential crime but that the agency “does not believe a connection exists” between the two.