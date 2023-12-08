Sylvia Bowen plays her flute during rehearsal, Nov. 29 at the Aurora Central Library, for the Aurora Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming holiday show, Christmastime Around The World. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | It has been 45 years since the creation of the Aurora Symphony Orchestra.

It began in 1978 with humble beginnings making their first performance in 1979 at the

Aurora Arts Festival and have continued to grow since. “Our board calls us ‘Aurora’s best

kept secret’,” said Jeremy Cuebas, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the 60-member symphony orchestra.

Jeremy Cuebas conducts a piece during rehearsal, Nov. 29 at the Aurora Central Library, for the Aurora Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming holiday show, Christmastime Around The World. Cuebas has been the conductor of the ASO since July of 2023. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The symphony orchestra programs five concerts a year.

Two musicians have been with the symphony since its inception. Most volunteers are retirees, who attend rehearsals every Wednesday night.

Sarry Moscatel plays her French Horn during rehearsal, Nov. 29 at the Aurora Central Library, for the Aurora Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming holiday show, Christmastime Around The World. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The next shows are slated for Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 for their Christmas Time Around the World concert, slated for Overland High School at 7:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively.

The Aurora Symphony Orchestra plays a piece during rehearsal, Nov. 29 at the Aurora Central Library, for the Aurora Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming holiday show, Christmastime Around The World. They have rehearsal every Wednesday at the library. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

If you are interested in joining the symphony orchestra, there are openings in all sections.

Want to hear and see? Check out our Instagram Reel @SentinelColorado.

Photo Essay by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Photo Editor