AURORA | It has been 45 years since the creation of the Aurora Symphony Orchestra.
It began in 1978 with humble beginnings making their first performance in 1979 at the Aurora Arts Festival and have continued to grow since. “Our board calls us ‘Aurora’s best kept secret’,” said Jeremy Cuebas, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the 60-member symphony orchestra.
The symphony orchestra programs five concerts a year.
Two musicians have been with the symphony since its inception. Most volunteers are retirees, who attend rehearsals every Wednesday night.
The next shows are slated for Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 for their Christmas Time Around the World concert, slated for Overland High School at 7:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively.
If you are interested in joining the symphony orchestra, there are openings in all sections.