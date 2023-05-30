AURORA | Want something more engaging to do this summer than just relaxing in the sun? Registration opens June 1 for this year’s Aurora Citizen’s Academy, an eight-week course for Aurorans to learn more about how their city functions.

The course runs July 12 through August 30 on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations around the city and is designed “to develop and cultivate leaders in the community and provide insights into council’s decision-making process,” according to a news release from the city.

Topics covered will include learning about Aurora’s City Council and council/manager form of government, the city budget, steps for an ordinance to become a law, the responsibilities of city officials, the function of city boards and commissions and other functions of local government.

The participants will also complete a community project as part of the program, the release said.

Residents who complete the course will be honored at a City Council meeting later this year.

“The class is limited to 25 participants who must be residents of Aurora or be employed at a business with a physical presence in Aurora,” the release said. “The applications are reviewed by the Aurora Civic Engagement Commission and approved in the order received, considering the applicant’s availability to commit to the eight-week program and desire to engage in Aurora government.”

Selection is first-come first-served and open to those 14 years and older, with high school students able to participate with parental permission.

Registration is open through 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and can be found at AuroraGov.org/CivicAcademy.