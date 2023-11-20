Students help serve thousands of Thanksgiving Day dinners as a part of the Ms. Betty’s Madsgiving project, in connection with Cherry Creek schools district. PHOTO SUPPLIED

AURORA | It’s the fifth annual Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving, where they plan to give out 15,000 meals in the Denver metro area, according to district spokesperson Lauren Snell.

The district will be partnering with nearly two dozen local organizations to provide thousands of free meals for the holidays, according to a Monday press release. Some of the organizations that have supported or donated to the program include: The Salvation Army, The Farm and Market, Volunteers Of America, Denver East Food Hub, Mean Street Worship Center and The Kitchen Network, according to Snell.

Students in the Culinary Pathway from the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus will be making the meals and volunteers from the school district will help distribute the cooked meals, ready to go. They expect to distribute at least 4,000 meals.

Here’s where to get the meals:

Overland High School, 12400 E. Jewell Ave. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Summit Church, 7200 S. Clinton St. from noon. – 2 p.m.

Information is at www.msbettyscooking.com/pages/ms-bettys-harvest-madsgiving