Zak Bentameur smashes rivets into metal during a dimpling project in his Airframe 2-3 class, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | More students at Cherry Creek School District are enrolling in career and technical education classes.

Career and technical education classes provide “students with the academic, technical, and real world knowledge, skills, and experience they need to be prepared for a variety of career options,” according to the district website.

During a board of education meeting Monday, directors heard a report stating that there were more than 23,000 enrolled career-oriented seats in classrooms in middle and high schools last year. It increased from 2021, when the district saw 18,747 enrolled seats.

According to the report, there are 82 career-oriented programs in district schools.

One of the growing programs offered to students is the Future Educator Pathway. Students in 11th and 12th grades attend hybrid-model classes and have on-the-job training as paid district employees, similar to teacher-assistants and classroom aids, according to the program’s website.

During the 2019-20 school year, there were a total of 12 students enrolled in this program. By the 2022-23 school year, 39 students were in the program.