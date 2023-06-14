GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Following reports of antisemitic incidents in Cherry Creek schools, Superintendent Chris Smith said Monday that the district is working this summer on implementing resources and training to combat the issue.

A group of about 100 people came to the district’s May school board meeting to draw awareness to the issue of what one parent described as “systemic, rampant antisemitism.”

Jewish parents who spoke at the meeting described incidents including other students making Nazi salutes, drawing swastikas and making antisemitic comments and remarks to their children.

“Our kids are scared to say they are Jewish for fear of retaliation,” said parent Rikki Mor, who also coordinated an open letter to the district, at the May meeting.

Local officials denounced the incidents.

“Our schools must be free from hatred and division. Full stop,” Aurora state senator Rhonda Fields said on Twitter in response to the news. “It’s on all of us, in our families, and in our communities, to fight bias and hate by creating more acceptance.”

At the district’s Monday school board meeting, Smith said that the remarks at last month’s meeting had been “extremely difficult to hear” but that he was grateful to the community for sounding the alarm.

Over the past month, he said the district has been meeting with parents about how the district can improve and has also had several meetings with the ADL. Over the summer the district will be reviewing resources around combating antisemitism from a handful of organizations and meeting with parents to talk about what next steps to take, he said.

During the August staff work week, time has been scheduled for West Middle School, Campus Middle School and Cherry Creek High School to go through a training around antisemitism, he said. The new teacher orientation will also include a course on antisemitism.

Smith thanked the community for their partnership on this issue and described the district’s work as a facet of its ongoing commitment to equity.

“While we are not perfect, I do think we always strive to be excellent,” Smith said.