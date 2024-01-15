AURORA | Students at Cherry Creek School District and Aurora Public Schools get a four-day weekend as both school districts have already called for school closures on Tuesday.

Schools were closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cherry Creek announced on their website that schools will be closed due to freezing weather conditions. Several of their buildings have experienced burst pipes. Before and after school programs, as well as some school activities will be canceled.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 10% chance of snow before 7 p.m. tonight with wind chills forecast to be as low as -23 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast is a sunny day with a high near 34 degrees and a windchill as low as -15 degrees.

Aurora Public Schools and Pickens Technical College will also be closed tomorrow, according to a press statement released Monday afternoon.

While all classes and events have been canceled, APS will still have an in-person board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Their meeting will also be live-streamed.

Jefferson County schools also called for a snow day on Tuesday.