Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, looking back a year later at his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AURORA | Democratic Congressman Jason Crow has made official his bid for a fourth term representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, offering up a catalog of endorsements statewide from fellow Democrats.

“Democracy is on the ballot. Our national security is on the ballot. Women’s rights are on the ballot,” Crow said in a statement. “My time in combat taught me to never back down from a fight, and I don’t intend to stop now.”

The former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient has focused his first three terms on a wide variety of causes, including immigration reform, climate change, healthcare reform, gun safety, abortion rights, national security and foreign affairs.

He handily won his first three contests for the House district seat, a district populated mostly by Aurora residents. Crow flipped the former Republican-held seat to Democrat, beating former GOP Congressperson Mike Coffman by 10 points in 2018.

Crow has drawn the national spotlight on a few occasions, first by being tabbed as an impeachment manager, even as a freshman member of Congress, during the first impeachment of Donald Trump.

During the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Crow was in the House gallery and was photographed helping other panicked members of the House flee to safety.

Recently, Crow has attracted the media spotlight again for his stark criticism of fellow Colorado House Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Western Slope Republican.

Crow has been a staunch advocate for banning military-type weapons for personal use.

In a statement yesterday, Crow touted endorsements from more than 50 Colorado Democratic officials, including senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and elected officials from Gov. Jared Polis down to local city, county and school board officials.

As a freshman, Crow served as Co-Chair of the National Security Task Force. Crow now sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he serves as the Ranking Member on the Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee.

Crow said he will not only press for his own re-election, but he will “work to elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in Colorado and work to flip the House blue.”

Retired ICE field officer and Air Force veteran John Fabbricatore, an Aurora Republican, has announced he will seek his party’s nomination to challenge Crow in the general election.