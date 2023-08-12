Aurora Police Department has launched a photo speed enforcement pilot program increase safety on Aurora roadways for all travelers. The pilot program will last 13 months. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora police will begin issuing citations with fines as part of the department’s new photo- van speed enforcement pilot program, which uses vehicles equipped with camera and radar equipment to catch speeding drivers and send tickets via mail.

The shift to issuing fines rather than warnings has been planned since the first enforcement vehicles hit the streets about a month ago.

Starting Monday, anyone caught driving ​11 miles per hour or more above the posted speed limit by one of the vehicles will be mailed a ticket. Police have said officers will follow up in person with drivers caught traveling more than 25 miles per hour over the limit.

The vehicles are clearly marked and are flanked by a warning sign. They are being parked in residential neighborhoods where the speed limit is 35 mph or less, school and work zones, and streets that border a municipal park.

The program is meant to discourage speeding and reduce the number of traffic fatalities.