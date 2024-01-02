A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands outside of the MLK Jr. Library in Aurora. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora’s month-long celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will ramp up Jan. 5, bringing an presentation of music, dance and film to the city in honor of the civil rights icon.

Themed “Capturing the Dream,” the series of events will reflect on the life of the Georgia-born Baptist minister and activist, who emerged as one of the most prominent voices for Black civil rights in the 1950s and ’60s before he was assassinated in 1968.

“We feel a profound sense of privilege in orchestrating this event series, a heartfelt homage to the enduring spirit and influence of Dr. King,” Aurora’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Sara Valencich said in a news release. “The realization of these impactful events is a testament to the shared vision and unwavering dedication of our invaluable community partners.”

Upcoming events honoring King include:

Friday, Jan. 5 — “Capturing the Dream” Youth Talent Showcase — Youth ages 6 through 19 will show off their talents in singing, dancing, art, acting, poetry and more at this event sponsored by the Aurora NAACP and Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism. 6-9 p.m., The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave.

Monday, Jan. 8 — Opening Celebration, Prayer Vigil and Proclamation Reading — Dance, music and theater will be featured during the city’s opening celebrations at the Aurora Municipal Center, where refreshments will be served followed by an interfaith prayer vigil and the reading of a commemorative proclamation. 4:30-7 p.m., Aurora Municipal Center Lobby, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 — “The Local Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Discussion Panel — Learn about King’s visits to the Denver area and hear Aurora residents reflect on how King’s ideas have shaped the city at this panel hosted by the Aurora History Museum. 6-7:30 p.m., Aurora History Museum, 15051 E. Alameda Parkway. RSVP by emailing officeofdei@auroragov.org.

Friday, Jan. 12 — Interfaith Breakfast — Guests are encouraged to donate youth art supplies at this breakfast event at the Quebec Place Event Center, featuring special guests Poonam and Everett Moore, owners of Aurora businesses Poonam’s by Design and E-Class Transportation, and featured designers on HGTV’s “Rico to the Rescue.” 8:30-10:30 a.m., Quebec Place Event Center, 430 S. Quebec St. Denver, CO 80247. RSVP by emailing officeofdei@auroragov.org.

Friday, Jan. 12 — Community College of Aurora Virtual Student Film Fest — This online film festival facilitated by the city will showcase work by students at the Community College of Aurora. 7 p.m., streamed live at AuroraTV.org.

Saturday, Jan. 13 — Wreath-Laying Ceremony — City leaders and members of the public will attend this ceremony honoring King at Aurora’s Martin Luther King Jr. Library. 11 a.m.-noon, Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 13 — Care Packages for Aurora Public Schools Students — Community members are encouraged to come to this event supported by the Iron Sharp Community Foundation to help assemble and sort hygiene kits and care items for Aurora Public Schools students and families in need. 9-11 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/47zOmSt .

Sunday, Jan. 14 — Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service — Hosted by the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, this ecumenical worship service will pay homage to the legacy of King. 4 p.m., Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St.

Monday, Jan. 15 — 2024 MLK Marade — The annual march and parade honoring King will travel from Denver’s City Park to Civic Center Park on the anniversary of the reverend’s birthday in one of the nation’s largest MLK Day celebrations. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Denver City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver.

Monday, Jan. 15 — MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo — Celebrating the history of Black cowboys and the impact of African-Americans on the history of the American West, this annual event will bring together cowboys and cowgirls for a host of classic rodeo events. 6 p.m., Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver. Tickets available at NationalWestern.com/Rodeos.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 — COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF AURORA MLK JR. LUNCHEON — Join other community members at the Community College of Aurora for this lunch event honoring King’s legacy. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Community College of Aurora Rotunda, 16000 E. Centretech Parkway.

More information and up-to-date event details are available at AuroraGov.org/MLK. The city also invites residents to donate to local community and city programs through its affiliated Spirit of Aurora nonprofit at AuroraGov.org/SpiritOfAurora.